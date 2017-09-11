NEET 2017: Veterinary Colleges All India Quota Counselling From Today @ Vci.nic.in, Aipvt.vci.nic.in, Dahd.nic.in The Veterinary Council of India had in a public notice dated February 20 this year said that it will be using the merit list of NEET for allocation of seats to the recognized Veterinary Colleges for admission to BVSc and AH course under 15% All India Quota during 2017-18

The registration for counseling for the year 2017 for allocation of seats under 15% Quota will start today (September 11, 2017) from 6.00 pm and it will end on September16, 2017 (14 hrs).



The processing and allocation of seats will be done from September 13, 2017 (14 hrs) to September 14, 2017 (18 hrs).



The issuance of veterinary colleges allocation letter to the candidate and the allotted Veterinary Colleges will be made available on September 14, 2017 (19 hrs) for immediate reporting to the allotted Colleges by the candidate.



NEET 2017 Veterinary Colleges All India Quota Counselling: How to apply



Candidate who have successfully qualified NEET 2017 examination and fulfilling the eligibility criteria as per Minimum Standards of Veterinary Education Regulations, 2016 and desirous to take admission to BVSc and AH course under 15% All India Quota in recognized Veterinary Colleges may register for counseling on websites www.vci.nic.in, www.aipvt.vci.nic.in and www.dahd.nic.in.



The candidates are requested to visit the Website www.vci.nic.in, www.aipvt.vci.nic.in and www.dahd.nic.in.



NEET 2017 Veterinary Colleges All India Quota Counselling: Important Dates



Here is the important dates for Veterinary Colleges all India quota counselling schedule:



Online Registration by the candidates: September 11, 2017 (6.00 pm) September 13, 2017 (2.00 pm)



Processing and allocation of seats: September 13, 2017 (2.00 pm) to September 14, 2017 (6.00 pm)



Issuance of allocation letter to the candidates and the allotted Veterinary Colleges: September 14, 2017 (7.00 pm)



Reporting to the allotted Colleges by the candidates: Immediate.



Click here for more



