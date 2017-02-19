NEET 2017: TN Sends Bills To President, DMK Seeks PM Intervention

Chennai: Member of Parliament of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party Tiruchi Siva yesterday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention in getting the President's assent for a legislation that was passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly for exempting the state from the purview of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Interestingly, moments after winning the confidence motion, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told media that the two bills passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly which will let admissions continue for MBBS and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in the state on basis of marks obtained in higher secondary examinations and one about PG admissions sent to President Pranab Mukherjee for approval. These bills were approved by Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Friday.
"The exam is fast approaching and is scheduled on May 7 and applications for it would close on March 1. I requested the PM to look into the issue and offer a permanent solution for large number of students who would be affected because of it," Siva said after meeting Modi, reported Press Trust of India.
Siva has also submitted a letter to Modi on behalf of his party working president and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly M K Stalin.
M K Stalin in his letters said that the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) is going to disrupt the interests of the rural students who aspire to become doctors.
On last month, Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijaya Baskar had moved the bills, seeking to exclude Tamil Nadu from the NEET for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses.
In Puducherry, a resolution tabled by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on the floor of the assembly on January 24 on the matter had been adopted unanimously and it had since been sent to the Health Ministry to exempt Puducherry from the NEET purview.
In another development regarding NEET, Student Islamic Organization (SIO) has filed a petition in Supreme Court of India on the decision to not include Urdu as one of the languages in which NEET 2017 exam is to be conducted.
(With Inputs from PTI)
