NEET 2017: Tamil Nadu To Release First Allotment List for State Quota Seats Soon

The allotment results for mdical and dental admission for state quota seats will be released soon at the official websites of Tamil Nadu NEET admission, tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.org.

Education | | Updated: August 23, 2017 11:31 IST
New Delhi:  While all other states are in the mid of completing the counselling process for state quota medical and dental seats, the process will begin in Tamil Nadu soon. Medical admissions in Tamil Nadu have been mired in controversy for months. Earlier there were reports that the centre had agreed to support na ordinance by Tamil Nadu government which would have exempted the students in the state from NEET for this year. However, the Central government told the Supreme Court that no ordinance was coming on this issue. The state government will, hence, begin the NEET based counselling process soon. 

The registration for MBBS admission is already over and candidates who registered for the state counselling, can check their allotment status by logging in through their registration id. The counselling process was, earlier, scheduled to start on July 17, however, it hit a snag because of the state government's final attempt to get the students form the state exemption form NEET. 

Last week, the Tamil Nadu government submitted a draft of the ordinance giving one-year exemption for the state students to the Centre for clearance. The draft was passed by the law ministry. However, Supreme Court said that all admissions for aspiring doctors have to be based on NEET, the all India medical entrance examination for admission to medical and dental courses. Supreme Court has asked the State government to complete the counselling process by September 4, 2017. 

With the Supreme Court paving way for medical admission in the state, the allotment results will be released soon at the official websites of Tamil Nadu NEET admission, tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.org.

