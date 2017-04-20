NEET 2017: Tamil Nadu Seeks Prime Minister Intervention On Medical Admissions

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Government today sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to get the assent of President for two State Bills to ensure continuation of present system of admission to medical courses in the state. "This assent would enable the state to continue its existing fair and transparent system of admission to medical and dental colleges in the state", Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in a letter to Modi. The assembly had in February passed the Tamil Nadu Admissions to Post Graduate Courses in Medicine and Dentistry Bill, 2017 and Tamil Nadu Admissions to MBBS and BDS Courses Bill, 2017, apparently aimed at bypassing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.
Palaniswami said as per the existing practice in the state, a total of 50 per cent of state quota seats were allocated to doctors in government service.
However, the NEET prospectus indicated that admission would be undertaken by the designated authorities using NEET marks as per applicable regulations.
He said the regulations in NEET had brought to "naught" the admission policy presently followed by the state government.
"As a result provision of quality health care to needy people in rural and remote areas has been placed in jeopardy", he said.
He also said the state government would appeal against the Madras High Court order that admissions to Post Graduate courses should be according to the regulations by the Medical Council of India.
He said the earlier assurances by the Central government that there would not be any interference with the State government's policy, "have not been adhered to".
Palaniswami requested Modi to "urgently" readdress this issue by expediting the Presidential assent to the bills.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda had recently said NEET was "being implemented" in Tamil Nadu also and asked the state government to consider giving reservation to rural students.
Click here for more Education News
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)