NEET 2017: Supreme Court To Hear CBSE Plea On Result Declaration On June 12 The Supreme Court today said that it will hear Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) plea for declaration of NEET result on June 12. The result for NEET exam which was conducted on May 7, 2017 was put on hold by Madras High Court after a medical aspirant pleaded that the question paper for vernacular languages in the national level exam were not uniform.

