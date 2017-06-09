NEET 2017: Supreme Court To Hear CBSE Plea On Result Declaration On June 12

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today said that it will hear Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) plea for declaration of NEET result on June 12. The result for NEET exam which was conducted on May 7, 2017 was put on hold by Madras High Court after a medical aspirant pleaded that the question paper for vernacular languages in the national level exam were not uniform. CBSE had recently asked Madras High Court for vacation on stay on NEET results. The Supreme Court, which had earlier dismissed to hear any plea from CBSE, agreed to hear the CBSE Plea after Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh requested for an urgent hearing,.
CBSE plea will be heard by the vacation bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan. The court will also hear the plea to transfer the NEET related cases which are pending before the Madras and Gujarat High Courts.
The plea submitted at the Madras Court sought for re-examination citing that the difficulty level of questions in regional language papers were of varying degree. Similar allegations had surfaced from West Bengal as well where students who attempted the exam in Bengali alleged that the questions in Bengali paper were different from those in English question paper and there were also faults in translation of the paper.
In Gujarat too, parents of medical aspirants had moved the High Court saying that the increased difficulty level of questions in Gujarati would rob students of a fair opportunity and would result in lower ranks when the CBSE prepares a common merit list.
Whatever the decision, it is clear that the NEET result stands delayed. Any clarification on the result date could be sought only after the June 12 hearing by the Supreme Court.
(With Inputs from Agencies)