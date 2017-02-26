NEET 2017: Supreme Court Lists Urdu Plea By SIO On March 3

New Delhi: Supreme Court of India on Friday allowed the petition filed by Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) to include Urdu in the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for the Academic Year 2017-18. The court will hear the plea on March 3. SIO of India filed a Petition before Supreme Court saying leaving out Urdu as a medium not only deprives a large number of students studying science in Urdu Medium of equal opportunity, but is also a violation of right to life, being denied the opportunity to pursue a career in Health Sciences and shape their lives as per their choice and interest.
Regarding reports emerged in some section of media suggesting the Supreme Court refused to hear the plea filed by SIO, National Secretary of the organization, Syed Azharuddin told NDTV that, the plaintiff requested SC to hear the plea of urgency motion as March 1, 2017 is the deadline to fill the NEET application but the court refused the plea of urgency and listed the case to March 3.
"Urdu should be added as a language or as a medium in the NEET," SIO lawyer Ravindra S. Garia told ANI on Friday.
'SIO feels that exclusion of Urdu as medium is highly detrimental to students across the country who received their secondary and higher secondary education in Urdu language. They are suddenly confronted with having to either appear in language which they did not undertake their secondary education in or not appear at all', the organization said in an earlier press release.
As per the official notification by Central Broad of Secondary Education, the NEET will be held in 10 languages - Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya and Kannada.
March 1 is the last date for the NEET online application and the exams will be conducted on May 7.
(With Inputs from ANI)
