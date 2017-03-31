NEET 2017: Supreme Court Allows Candidates Above 25 Years Of Age To Appear In Exam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today relaxed the age limit and has allowed candidates above 25 years of age to appear in the NEET exam 2017. The bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra also extended the last date of filling up the forms till 5 April 2017. Further it said that the age limit can be fixed from the next academic year.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had fixed the age limit as 25 years for the candidates. The bench was hearing a plea challenging the age limit fixed by the CBSE for candidates appearing for NEET 2017 examination.
NEET examination will be held on 7 May 2017. NEET 2017 exam will be held for admission to MBBS/ BDS courses in Medical Council of India (MCI) and Dental Council of India. With more about 11 lakh candidates registered for the examination, an increase of over 41 per cent, NEET exam 2017 will be held in 104 cities nationwide.
The new list includes four cities each from Karnataka and Maharashtra, three from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu each, two each from Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Kerala and one city each from Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
(With Inputs From PTI)
