NEET 2017: SIO To File Petition In Supreme Court On Exclusion Of Urdu

EMAIL PRINT NEET 2017: SIO To File Petition In Supreme Court On Exclusion Of Urdu NEET 2017: Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO)is planning to oppose the decision to not to include Urdu as a medium of examination in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2017 (NEET 2017), which is scheduled to be held in across 80 cities on May 7 for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country. 'What government has done is a form of exclusion that may further reduce higher education opportunities for minority students,' said a statement from the organisation.



'It is very unfortunate' SIO said in a statement that 'once again Urdu medium students have been discriminated by unjust, unconstitutional policy of the Govt. More than 20,000 seats of Medical, Paramedical & allied courses (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTh, BOTh, BSc Nursing, BASLP, BP&O) in Govt & Private colleges in Maharashtra are now made out of reach for Urdu medium students as Govt of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has already notified that admissions in these courses will be done through NEET-UG 2017'.



'The government has done a great disservice to thousands of Urdu medium students across the country, by excluding Urdu from the list of languages available to students appearing for NEET', alleged SIO of India, which had also filed a petition in Supreme Court against the AIPMT dress code in July 2016.



According to the press statement, the students who are trained in Urdu will now be forced to appear by opting an unfamiliar language in which they have not studied the physics, Chemistry and Biology. It's a severe problem, considering the fact that NEET is now the only door for medical education in the country. By not including Urdu, the government has effectively shut that door on many deserving students, said the release.



In Maharashtra alone, there are around 168 Urdu medium science Junior colleges and above 15,000 Urdu medium students appear for HSC Board examinations for science stream every year.



Earlier, SIO of India had submitted a memorandum to government of India after



on excepting them from NEET 2017.



Click here for more



Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO)is planning to oppose the decision to not to include Urdu as a medium of examination in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2017 (NEET 2017), which is scheduled to be held in across 80 cities on May 7 for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country. 'What government has done is a form of exclusion that may further reduce higher education opportunities for minority students,' said a statement from the organisation. The CBSE notification of NEET-UG 2017 which was released on Wednesday , has no mention of the language.'It is very unfortunate' SIO said in a statement that 'once again Urdu medium students have been discriminated by unjust, unconstitutional policy of the Govt. More than 20,000 seats of Medical, Paramedical & allied courses (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTh, BOTh, BSc Nursing, BASLP, BP&O) in Govt & Private colleges in Maharashtra are now made out of reach for Urdu medium students as Govt of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has already notified that admissions in these courses will be done through NEET-UG 2017'.'The government has done a great disservice to thousands of Urdu medium students across the country, by excluding Urdu from the list of languages available to students appearing for NEET', alleged SIO of India, which had also filed a petition in Supreme Court against the AIPMT dress code in July 2016.According to the press statement, the students who are trained in Urdu will now be forced to appear by opting an unfamiliar language in which they have not studied the physics, Chemistry and Biology. It's a severe problem, considering the fact that NEET is now the only door for medical education in the country. By not including Urdu, the government has effectively shut that door on many deserving students, said the release.In Maharashtra alone, there are around 168 Urdu medium science Junior colleges and above 15,000 Urdu medium students appear for HSC Board examinations for science stream every year.Earlier, SIO of India had submitted a memorandum to government of India after an online petition by the organization garnered support. Last month, following the demand by SIO, Maharashtra Health Minister Girish Mahajan wrote to the Centre demanding that NEET UG 2017 also be conducted in Urdu. There were other protests also reported from Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry on excepting them from NEET 2017.Click here for more Education News