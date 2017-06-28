Rickshaw Puller's Son Cracks NEET

In a fresh tale of youths overcoming poverty to scale the ladder of success, a rickshaw puller's son here has cracked the NEET for admission to medical colleges. 24-year-old Seikh Sahajan Hossain, whose father used to pull rickshaw to support his family, has cleared the entrance test and is eligible for admission to any of the government medical colleges in the state. "Sahajan is the youngest of my three sons. I had a cycle repair shop in Kendrapara. The shop got damaged in 1999 cyclone. Finding no other way, I had taken to pull rickshaws to support the family.With mechanised auto rickshaws becoming popular, the earning from rickshaw pulling dipped. I have stopped pulling rickshaws," Seikh Abutalib's Sahajan's father."I was not academically brilliant in school and college career. I matriculated from Kendrapara government high school and passed from the Kendrapara autonomous college in first class in physics honours," Sahajan said."From early age, I had experienced the pangs of poverty. I had pledged to academically excel so that I would provide happy life to my parents," he said."I had nurtured the dream to become a doctor two years ago. Accordingly I studied for hours. It's a misnomer that studying in English medium schools and prestigious colleges hone the expertise to qualify in All India entrance test," he said.