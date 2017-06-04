NEET 2017 Results Unlikely This Week, Another Plea In Madras High Court To Cancel The Medical Entrance Exam CBSE NEET results is unlikely to be published this week. Results of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) was scheduled to be published on June 8.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT NEET 2017 Results Unlikely This Week, Another Plea In Madras HC Now New Delhi: is unlikely to be published this week. Results of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) was scheduled to be published on June 8. With Madras High Court is hearing the case next on June 7 after it granted an interim stay on the results declaration, it is unlikely to be declared on June 8 and a fresh writ petition also has been filed in the same court seeking to cancel the NEET which was held for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2017-18.



In the latest plea, petitioner J Gladwin prayed for admitting students to MBBS and BDS courses based on Plus Two marks. The case is to be taken for hearing in the coming week.



Last week, Madurai bench of Madras high court granted an interim stay on release of NEET UG examination results which is scheduled to be declared on June 8.



Hearing a batch of petitions filed by some students, Justice M V Muralidharan had also directed officials of the Medical Council of India, the CBSE Director and the Union health department to file their counter affidavits on June 7.



NEET was held on May 7 amidst controversies including question papers in various languages, including Hindi, English and Tamil, were not same and not of same difficulty level.



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the examination for admission into the undergraduate admission to the medical colleges across the country.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more



CBSE NEET results is unlikely to be published this week. Results of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) was scheduled to be published on June 8. With Madras High Court is hearing the case next on June 7 after it granted an interim stay on the results declaration, it is unlikely to be declared on June 8 and a fresh writ petition also has been filed in the same court seeking to cancel the NEET which was held for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2017-18.In the latest plea, petitioner J Gladwin prayed for admitting students to MBBS and BDS courses based on Plus Two marks. The case is to be taken for hearing in the coming week.Last week, Madurai bench of Madras high court granted an interim stay on release of NEET UG examination results which is scheduled to be declared on June 8.Hearing a batch of petitions filed by some students, Justice M V Muralidharan had also directed officials of the Medical Council of India, the CBSE Director and the Union health department to file their counter affidavits on June 7.NEET was held on May 7 amidst controversies including question papers in various languages, including Hindi, English and Tamil, were not same and not of same difficulty level.Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the examination for admission into the undergraduate admission to the medical colleges across the country.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News