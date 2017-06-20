NEET 2017 Result: Where And How To Check Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the result for NEET exam conducted on May 7, today. The result will be declared on cbseresults.nic.in

35 Shares EMAIL PRINT NEET 2017 Result will be available on Cbseresults.nic.in New Delhi: Wait is over! Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the result for NEET exam conducted on May 7, today. The result was anticipated from a long time and had created quite a frenzy amidst the students considering the petition filed in Madras High Court by students and parents calling for a stay in the NEET result. The result is clearly delayed from the usual schedule but still has brought relief for over 11 lakh students who had appeared for the exam this year.



CBSE has not yet announced the time at which the result will be declared, however students waiting for the result can be prepared to check the result as and when it is declared.

Where will the NEET 2017 Result be declared?

NEET is conducted by CBSE and like all other CBSE results,

How to Check NEET 2017 Result?



It is quite easy to check the NEET result if you know where to check the result. You can follow the steps given below to check the result:

Step one: Go to cbseresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the NEET 2017 Result link.

Step three: In the new window, enter your roll number and date of birth correctly.

Step four: Submit and View your result.



