NEET 2017 Result: Where And How To Check

CBSE has not yet announced the time at which the result will be declared, however students waiting for the result can be prepared to check the result as and when it is declared.
Where will the NEET 2017 Result be declared?
NEET is conducted by CBSE and like all other CBSE results, NEET result will also be available on the official CBSE result portal that is cbseresults.nic.in.
How to Check NEET 2017 Result?
Check NEET 2017 Result on cbseresults.nic.in
It is quite easy to check the NEET result if you know where to check the result. You can follow the steps given below to check the result:
Step one: Go to cbseresults.nic.in
Step two: Click on the NEET 2017 Result link.
Step three: In the new window, enter your roll number and date of birth correctly.
Step four: Submit and View your result.
