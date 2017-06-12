NEET 2017 Result Expected Soon, Supreme Court Directs CBSE To Start Admission Supreme Court has directed CBSE to proceed with the declaration of NEET 2017 result and begin the admission process. The results will be available at cbseneet.nic.in.

However, a vacation bench of Justices P C Pant and Deepak Gupta said the declaration of results as well as the subsequent counselling and admission will be subject to the decision of the apex court in the matter pending before it.



CBSE NEET 2017 Counselling: Highlights

Students should note that counselling under 15% All India Quota seats will be conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). CBSE's role in NEET is limited to conducting the exam, declaring the result and providing All India Rank.



'During counselling, the eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by the respective authorities and Medical/Dental Colleges,' reads the official notification.



NEET 2017: Timeline of Events



Important websites to refer for counselling: mcc.nic.in and mohfw.nic.in.



The Board will prepare a merit list equal to the number of seats available for allotment in MBBS/ BDS courses under 15% quota. The waiting list will be 4 times of the merit list.



Candidates are suggested to regularly monitor the websites mentioned above till the final round of counselling.



NEET 2017 Controversies: NEET 2017 was held on 7 May 2017 and the results were expected on 8 June. Starting from

(With Inputs From PTI)



