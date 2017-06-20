NEET 2017 Result To Be Announced Today At Cbseresults.nic.in Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will announce the result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 today. The result declaration information was announced on the official results portal of Government of India.

Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will announce the result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 today. The result declaration information was announced on the official results portal of Government of India. CBSE had recently concluded the process of receiving challenge on the official answer key . The NEET result will bring relief to lakhs of students who are anxiously waiting for the result declaration and commencement of the counselling process. The counselling process for candidates who qualify NEET will be supervised by Medical Council of India (MCI).The result will be available for students on the CBSE results portal which is Cbseresults.nic.in. The board had announced the result for JEE Main 2017 exam on the same website. In order to check their result students would need their exam roll number and date of birth.This year a total of 11,38,890 students appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam including 1,522 NRIs and 613 foreigners. NEET exam was conducted for 65,000 MBBS and 25,000 BDS seats in medical and dental colleges across India.The anticipation for NEET result is so high because NEET has replaced all major national and state level medical entrance exams. Admission to MBBS and BDS courses in all government-aided and private medical and dental colleges will be through NEET.This year NEET exam was surrounded in many controversies . The major cause of dissatisfaction among students was the varying levels of difficulty in question papers in English, Hindi and other regional languages. There had bene two separate petitions in Gujarat and Madras High Court challenging CBSE for the different sets of questions and difficulty levels in question papers in vernacular languages. However, everything is behind now and CBSE will be releasing the result today.Click here for more Education News