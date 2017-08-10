NEET 2017: Supreme Court Raps CBSE For Setting Different Questions In Regional Languages Supreme Court rapped Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for setting different questions for students who took NEET - the national level medical examination - in regional languages.

Supreme Court rapped Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for setting different questions for students who took NEET - the national level medical examination - in regional languages. According news agency ANI, Supreme Court also observed that there should be a common question paper for National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) examinations. Besides Hindi and English, CBSE conducted the exam in eight vernacular languages for the first time this year.



The apex court also asked the Centre to file an affidavit stating that NEET exams should have identical questions in future. The court also said the whole purpose of the Entrance Test was to have a common examination, reported ANI.



The Supreme Court on last month refused to "nullify" the



CBSE conducted NEET 2017 examination on May 7 this year. The board released the NEET results on June 23 after



Students who appeared in Tamil, Gujarati and Bengali languages had complained about different and difficult questions than of the ones in English.



On August 8, the Supreme Court considered the submission of the Centre government that it was willing to include Supreme Court raps CBSE for setting different questions for students taking NEET in regional languages - ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2017

A total of 11,38,890 students appeared for NEET exam this year including 1,522 NRIs and 613 foreigners.



The NEET was conducted for 65,000 MBBS and 25,000 BDS seats across the country.



(With Inputs from ANI)



