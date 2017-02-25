NEET 2017 PG Counselling Date Released, Check At Mcc.nic.in

New Delhi: Tentative date schedule has been released for NEET PG counselling. Candidates can check the same at mcc.nic.in. Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released the tentative schedule for online counseling for Post Graduate seats (MD/ MS/ MDS). The date sheet has been released for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (All India Quota). Candidates are suggested to check the schedule at the official portal of MCC (mcc.nic.in). Other details related to the NEET PG Counseling 2017 can be found below.
NEET PG main counseling registration, choice filling and indicative seat allotment will be a six day long process. It will be held from 14 March 2017 till 19 March 2017. Candidates should note that the registration can be done up to 5.00 pm as per the timing of the server. Registration will be available from 10.00 am onwards for round 1 and round 2 counseling.
MCC has mentioned in the schedule that there will be no registration after 19 March 2017.
Seat allotment process will commence from 21 March 2017 till 22 March 2017. Candidates alloted against first round of seat allotment shall be reporting at the respective medical/ dental college from 24 March 2017 till 3 April 2017.
Second round of seat allotment will start on 24 April 2017.
Click here for more NEET News
Click here for more Jobs News