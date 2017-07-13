NEET 2017: Online Registration For MBBS Admission In Gujarat To Begin Today

New Delhi: Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC), Gujarat will start the online registration for admission to MBBS courses today at 2.00 pm. Earlier it was scheduled to start from 12 pm; however in a recent update the Committee has changed the time. The merit list as per the marks obtained in NEET 2017 was released on 7 July 2017. A total of 22970 candidates have made it to the provisional merit list. Details of the online registration along with the guidelines can be checked at medadmgujarat.org.
‘Gujarat Board / CBSE / ISCE students who have passed HSC Examination (Science Stream) from Gujarat State have to log on to the website www.medguj.nic.in from anywhere on the internet for Online Form Registration.’
Click here for more Education News