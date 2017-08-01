NEET 2017: MCC Begins Registration And Choice Locking Process For 2nd Round Of All India Quota Counselling The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the registration process for the second round of counselling for All India Quota seats based on NEET UG 2017 rank. The registration process will continue from August 1 to August 4.

Share EMAIL PRINT NEET 2017: Secind Round Counselling For All India Quota Seats Begins New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the registration process for the second round of counselling for All India Quota seats based on NEET UG 2017 rank. The registration process will continue from August 1 to August 4. The registration will be open only till 5:00 pm on August 4. The first round of counselling and seat allotment concluded on July 15 and the consecutive admission process ended on July 22.



Important Dates for the Second round of counselling



Exercising of choices and Locking of choices & New registration - August 1- August 4, 2017 (till 5:00 pm on the last day)



Process of Seat Allotment - August 5 to August 7, 2017



Round 2 Seat Allotment Result - August 8, 2017



Reporting at the allotted institute for admission - August 9 to August 16, 2017



Second Round of Allotment



The seat matrix and list of available seats for second round is available on the MCC website. Students should check the availability of seats for their preferred institute before exercising their choice.



The following candidates would be able to participate in the 2nd round of allotment: Candidates who have not been allotted any seat in the 1st round of allotment

Candidates who have given willingness to participate in 2nd round of allotment as yes in round 1

Candidates participating in this round will have to submit fresh choices. Choices submit in the first round will be null and void. Candidates who are allotted a seat in this round will not be allowed to vacate their seat. Seats which remain vacant after the second round of allotment will be turned over the state authority for state counselling.



