NEET 2017: Minority Migrants From Pakistan, Bangladesh Have To Appear In The Exam

EMAIL PRINT NEET 2017: Minority Migrants From Pakistan, Bangladesh Have To Appear In The Exam New Delhi: Students from persecuted religious minority migrant groups from Bangladesh and Pakistan, seeking admission in professional courses here will also have to appear for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examinaton (NEET 2017), the government said on Friday. This is part of the Ministry of External Affairs Self Financing Scheme for foreign nationals from developing countries for admission in MBBS / BDS / B E / B. Pharmacy, Diploma in Engineering / Diploma in Pharmacy in institutions in India against seats allotted by M/o Health & Family Welfare and M/o Human Resource Development to the Ministry.



"From academic year 2017-18, all applicants are required to appear in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by CBSE for admission in MBBS and BDS courses in India, including foreign students," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.



A decision had been taken to include persecuted religious minority migrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan based in India within the purview of this Scheme for admission in MBBS/BDS courses from academic year 2016-17 onwards with a view to facilitating their greater access to educational institutions in India, said the statement from Ministry of External Affairs.



For the last session (2016-17), the religious minority migrant groups were exempted from appearing for an entrance test and were selected on the basis of academic merit.



NEET 2017: How religious minority migrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan based in India can apply



Three sets of duly filled applications complete in all respects and with attested enclosures as mentioned should be submitted at the following address :



Under Secretary (Edu)

Ministry of External Affairs

Room No. 2019, Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan

23 D, Janpath, New Delhi 110 011.

osdedu@mea.gov.in

Tel / Fax 49015412 / 49015413.



The details of the courses and admission procedure of NEET 2017 has been made available on www.cbseneet.nic.in.



, the candidates should fill the application form online.



(With Inputs from IANS)

Click here for more



Students from persecuted religious minority migrant groups from Bangladesh and Pakistan, seeking admission in professional courses here will also have to appear for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examinaton (NEET 2017), the government said on Friday. This is part of the Ministry of External Affairs Self Financing Scheme for foreign nationals from developing countries for admission in MBBS / BDS / B E / B. Pharmacy, Diploma in Engineering / Diploma in Pharmacy in institutions in India against seats allotted by M/o Health & Family Welfare and M/o Human Resource Development to the Ministry."From academic year 2017-18, all applicants are required to appear in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by CBSE for admission in MBBS and BDS courses in India, including foreign students," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.A decision had been taken to include persecuted religious minority migrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan based in India within the purview of this Scheme for admission in MBBS/BDS courses from academic year 2016-17 onwards with a view to facilitating their greater access to educational institutions in India, said the statement from Ministry of External Affairs.For the last session (2016-17), the religious minority migrant groups were exempted from appearing for an entrance test and were selected on the basis of academic merit.Three sets of duly filled applications complete in all respects and with attested enclosures as mentioned should be submitted at the following address :Under Secretary (Edu)Ministry of External AffairsRoom No. 2019, Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan23 D, Janpath, New Delhi 110 011.osdedu@mea.gov.inTel / Fax 49015412 / 49015413.The details of the courses and admission procedure of NEET 2017 has been made available on www.cbseneet.nic.in. CBSE released the admission details of NEET 2017 and in the normal procedure , the candidates should fill the application form online.(With Inputs from IANS)Click here for more Education News