Budget
Collapse
Expand

NEET 2017: Minority Migrants From Pakistan, Bangladesh Have To Appear In The Exam

Education | Edited by | Updated: February 03, 2017 17:03 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
NEET 2017: Minority Migrants From Pakistan, Bangladesh Have To Appear In The Exam

NEET 2017: Minority Migrants From Pakistan, Bangladesh Have To Appear In The Exam

New Delhi:  Students from persecuted religious minority migrant groups from Bangladesh and Pakistan, seeking admission in professional courses here will also have to appear for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examinaton (NEET 2017), the government said on Friday. This is part of the Ministry of External Affairs Self Financing Scheme for foreign nationals  from  developing  countries  for  admission  in  MBBS  /  BDS  /  B  E  /  B. Pharmacy, Diploma in Engineering / Diploma in Pharmacy in institutions in India against seats allotted by M/o Health & Family Welfare and M/o Human Resource Development to the Ministry.

"From academic year 2017-18, all applicants are required to appear in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by CBSE for admission in MBBS and BDS courses in India, including foreign students," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. 

A decision had been taken to include persecuted religious minority migrants from  Bangladesh  and Pakistan  based  in  India  within  the  purview  of  this  Scheme for admission in MBBS/BDS courses from academic year 2016-17 onwards with a view to facilitating their greater access to educational institutions in India, said the statement from Ministry of External Affairs.

For the last session (2016-17), the religious minority migrant groups were exempted from appearing for an entrance test and were selected on the basis of academic merit.

NEET 2017: How religious minority migrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan based in India can apply

Three  sets  of duly  filled  applications  complete  in  all respects  and  with  attested  enclosures  as  mentioned  should  be  submitted  at  the following address :

Under Secretary (Edu)
Ministry of External Affairs
Room No. 2019, Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan
23 D, Janpath, New Delhi 110 011.
osdedu@mea.gov.in 
Tel / Fax   49015412 / 49015413.

The details of the courses and admission procedure of NEET 2017 has been made available on www.cbseneet.nic.in. 

CBSE released the admission details of NEET 2017 and in the normal procedure, the candidates should fill the application form online. 

(With Inputs from IANS)
Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READFor Signs Of How Much China Is Investing In Pak, Just Look At Karachi
NEET 2017NEET 2017 AdmissionNEET CBSE Application formNEET UG 2017NEET FormsMinistry of External Affairscbseneet.nic.inNEET ProtestsNEET admissionJIPMER

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2017Live ScoreRaeesKaabilKung Fu Yoga

................................ Advertisement ................................