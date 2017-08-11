NEET 2017: MCC Releases Second Allotment List For Deemed, Central Universities At Mcc.nic.in Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the authority which conducts the all India counselling for medical admission, has published the second allotment list based on NEET rank for medical and dental seats at Deemed/Central universities.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Second Allotment List For Deemed Universities Based On NEET 2017 Available At Mcc.nic.in New Delhi: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the authority which conducts the all India counselling for medical admission, has published the second allotment list based on NEET rank for medical and dental seats at Deemed/Central universities. The allotment status for candidates who participated in the second round of counselling is available on MCC official website. The admission process for the candidates who have been allotted a seat in the second round of NEET 2017 counselling will begin from August 12 and students would need to complete admission formalities by August 20.



After the conclusion of the admission process on August 20, MCC will display the seat matrix for seats which remain vacant for the mop up round.



How to check Second Allotment Result?



Step one: Go to MCC official website: www.mcc.nic.in

Step two: Click on the UG Medical Counselling tab and then click on the Deemed/Central Universities Counselling tab.

Step three: Click on the Round II Result link.

Step four: Enter your roll number.

Step five. Click on submit and view your allotment result.



Read Here: NEET 2017 All India Counselling Second ROund Allotment Result Published



Candidates who are allotted a seat should also download their provisional allotment letter. When reporting to the allotted dental or medical college for admission, a student would need the following documents:



1. Admit Cards of Exam issued by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

2. Result/ Rank letter issued by CBSE.

3. Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)

4. Class 10th Certificate

5. Class 10+2 Certificate

6. Class 10+2 Marks Sheet

7. Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form.

8. Provisional allotment letter generated on-line.

9. Proof of identity.

10. Category certificate



Click here for more



Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the authority which conducts the all India counselling for medical admission, has published the second allotment list based on NEET rank for medical and dental seats at Deemed/Central universities. The allotment status for candidates who participated in the second round of counselling is available on MCC official website. The admission process for the candidates who have been allotted a seat in the second round of NEET 2017 counselling will begin from August 12 and students would need to complete admission formalities by August 20.After the conclusion of the admission process on August 20, MCC will display the seat matrix for seats which remain vacant for the mop up round.Step one: Go to MCC official website: www.mcc.nic.inStep two: Click on the UG Medical Counselling tab and then click on the Deemed/Central Universities Counselling tab.Step three: Click on the Round II Result link.Step four: Enter your roll number.Step five. Click on submit and view your allotment result.Candidates who are allotted a seat should also download their provisional allotment letter. When reporting to the allotted dental or medical college for admission, a student would need the following documents:1. Admit Cards of Exam issued by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).2. Result/ Rank letter issued by CBSE.3. Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)4. Class 10th Certificate5. Class 10+2 Certificate6. Class 10+2 Marks Sheet7. Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form.8. Provisional allotment letter generated on-line.9. Proof of identity.10. Category certificateClick here for more Education News