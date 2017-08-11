NEET 2017: MCC Releases Second Allotment List For Deemed, Central Universities At Mcc.nic.in

After the conclusion of the admission process on August 20, MCC will display the seat matrix for seats which remain vacant for the mop up round.
How to check Second Allotment Result?
Step one: Go to MCC official website: www.mcc.nic.in
Step two: Click on the UG Medical Counselling tab and then click on the Deemed/Central Universities Counselling tab.
Step three: Click on the Round II Result link.
Step four: Enter your roll number.
Step five. Click on submit and view your allotment result.
Read Here: NEET 2017 All India Counselling Second ROund Allotment Result Published
Candidates who are allotted a seat should also download their provisional allotment letter. When reporting to the allotted dental or medical college for admission, a student would need the following documents:
1. Admit Cards of Exam issued by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
2. Result/ Rank letter issued by CBSE.
3. Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)
4. Class 10th Certificate
5. Class 10+2 Certificate
6. Class 10+2 Marks Sheet
7. Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form.
8. Provisional allotment letter generated on-line.
9. Proof of identity.
10. Category certificate
Click here for more Education News