NEET 2017: 'May Consider Exam In Urdu From Next Year', Says Centre

EMAIL PRINT NEET 2017: 'May Consider Exam In Urdu From Next Year', Says Centre New Delhi: Centre government in its reply to Supreme Court of India regarding a plea filed by Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) on conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Urdu, said that the government may consider it in next year not this year. In NEET case, on 3rd march 2017, a bench comprising of



On Friday, centre submitted before SC and argued that it is open to idea of conducting NEET exam in Urdu language from next session; not 2017, and said when meeting was conducted on 16th November 2016 with state ministers, no state represented to conduct in Urdu. But later they asked for inclusion of Urdu in NEET 2017, by then notification was issued.



The bench has now granted time till March 22 to the Centre and others for filing their responses in the case.



Responding to centre's arguments, Thouseef Ahmed, National Secretary SIO of India, said that Maharashtra and Telangana have already apprised the MCI that Urdu be included as one of the medium for conducting NEET, before the release of notification, also many representations was given to the MCI and minister for inclusion of Urdu in NEET 2017.



The Supreme Court now has fixed the plea of SIO for further hearing on March 26.



Centre government in its reply to Supreme Court of India regarding a plea filed by Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) on conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Urdu, said that the government may consider it in next year not this year. In NEET case, on 3rd march 2017, a bench comprising of Justices Kurian Joseph and R Banumathi issued notice to Centre and MCI seeking their response on why National Eligibility cum Entrance test be not also conducted in Urdu language which is sixth most spoken language in the country.On Friday, centre submitted before SC and argued that it is open to idea of conducting NEET exam in Urdu language from next session; not 2017, and said when meeting was conducted on 16th November 2016 with state ministers, no state represented to conduct in Urdu. But later they asked for inclusion of Urdu in NEET 2017, by then notification was issued.The bench has now granted time till March 22 to the Centre and others for filing their responses in the case.Responding to centre's arguments, Thouseef Ahmed, National Secretary SIO of India, said that Maharashtra and Telangana have already apprised the MCI that Urdu be included as one of the medium for conducting NEET, before the release of notification, also many representations was given to the MCI and minister for inclusion of Urdu in NEET 2017.The Supreme Court now has fixed the plea of SIO for further hearing on March 26.