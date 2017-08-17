NEET 2017: Law Ministry Cleared Ordinance, Students Protest Against Exemption 'Good thing will happen on the issue of getting exemption for the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test,' said Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT NEET 2017: Law Ministry Cleared Ordinance, Students Protest Against Exemption New Delhi: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, yesterday (16 August), cleared an ordinance of the Tamil Nadu government, in consultation with Attorney General KK Venugopal, which seeks to exempt medical students from appearing in the common entrance test NEET. This makes it more apparent for NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu students this year. On 14 August, the



However, many colleges and institutes had taken a stay order and conducted private examinations for admission to their MBBS and BDS courses.



Tamil Nadu, which had initially sought permanent exemption from NEET by passing two bills in the Assembly, later made efforts to be out of its ambit for at least a year or two.



Addressing the birth centenary celebrations of former chief minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said 'good thing' will happen on the issue of getting exemption for the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.



However the Centre's decision to scrap



(With Inputs From PTI)



Click here for more



Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, yesterday (16 August), cleared an ordinance of the Tamil Nadu government, in consultation with Attorney General KK Venugopal, which seeks to exempt medical students from appearing in the common entrance test NEET. This makes it more apparent for NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu students this year. On 14 August, the Centre agreed to exempt the State from the exam, for a year, only 'If the state government promulgates an ordinance asking for exception for NEET this year.'However, many colleges and institutes had taken a stay order and conducted private examinations for admission to their MBBS and BDS courses.Tamil Nadu, which had initially sought permanent exemption from NEET by passing two bills in the Assembly, later made efforts to be out of its ambit for at least a year or two.Addressing the birth centenary celebrations of former chief minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said 'good thing' will happen on the issue of getting exemption for the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.However the Centre's decision to scrap NEET has not been well received by a fraction of students who plan to take on the government's move. Senior advocate Nalini Chidambaram, representing the candidates who have cleared NEET 2017 and awaiting admission, said the state and the Centre had entered a deal to cancel this year's exam ahead of the presidential elections. Any ordinance to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET will be challenged in court, she added. Though 90% of the students in the Tamil Nadu are from the state board comprising majority, the decision has brought nightmares to other students; especially those who worked hard to crack the exam.(With Inputs From PTI)Click here for more Education News