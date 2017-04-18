NEET 2017: Last 20 Days Preparation Strategy

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 is scheduled for May 7. NEET is being conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses at government, government-aided, and many private institutes. Students who aspire to become future doctors must already be in the last phase of their preparation for the exam. The last stage of preparation is the crucial juncture and it can make or break your performance in the exam. The last few days leading up to the exam demand smart preparation.Most experts agree that the last few days before the exam should be dedicated to solving mock papers and revision instead of trying to mug up concepts or topics which are relatively new to you. Here are some last minute preparation tips for NEET advocated by Aakash Chaudhry who is the Director of Aakash Educational Services Pvt. Ltd.1)While the market is flooded with preparatory materials for the competitive exam, do not get confused with the choice of books. Since NEET gives prominence to NCERT syllabus, ensure that you have covered all the topics from the NCERT books first. Then, ask your professors or NEET toppers to recommend books that can be used as reference material for the exam.2)The most effective way is to solve previous years' question papers and to take as many mock tests possible prior to the competitive exam. This will help you in analysing the time taken for completing the paper and improving your problem-solving skills. Taking frequent mock tests will simulate an actual exam-like environment, which can help in identifying your shortcomings and work upon them well in advance.3)With one mark subtracted for every wrong answer, accuracy is imperative to crack the exam. Also, while solving mock tests, keep a stopwatch handy. This will help you to fix a time for each section and improve your speed.This is a sure shot trick to improve your speed and accuracy.4)Overall, there will be 180 objective-type questions from all the three subjects, Physics, Chemistry and Biology for NEET. If you're unable to solve each question in a minute or two, then leave the question unanswered and move ahead with other questions. There is no negative marking for leaving a question unattempted.5)While attempting NEET, there will be instances where you're confused between two options. It will be a risky affair to opt for the guesswork route and loose to negative marking. If you are unsure about the right answer, do not attempt it.6)Time and speed play a crucial role in cracking this entrance exam. Learn a few smart shortcuts for answering some of the toughest problems in NEET. Seek help and guidance from experts and professors to grasp various techniques that can help you increase your speed. This will enable you to save enough time and answer the questions quickly.7)At every stage, carefully assess your level of preparation. Identify your strength and weaknesses in order to optimise your performance. This may include topic-wise preparation, your individual characteristics (such as retention, speed, and conceptual understanding), etc. Devise a comprehensive roadmap to eliminate your weaknesses and constantly polish your strengths. Practice topic-specific questions and update your progress report accordingly.8)While solving previous years' question papers, take a note of the constantly recurring questions in different medical examinations. This will help you in getting a better understanding of the exam pattern and identifying the key areas that need to be worked upon. Delve deeper into those topics and revise them frequently.9)Making notes will make your revision simpler. Note down the critical formulae that you encounter from each and every topic and pin them right in front of you. After covering the complete topic, attach them to a separate file folder for future reference and revision.10)A positive frame of mind is necessary to crack this or any entrance exam with ease. Do not let the exam stress bog down your efforts. Keep your mind relaxed and attempt your NEET paper this year with a positive attitude.