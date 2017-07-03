NEET 2017: KNRUHS Releases Telangana Rank List, Check Details Here KNR University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, Telangana has released the Telangana rank list for the counselling for the admission to the medical and dental colleges in the state

1 Share EMAIL PRINT NEET 2017: KNRUHS Releases Telangana Rank List, Check Details Here New Delhi: KNR University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, Telangana has released the Telangana rank list for the counselling for the admission to the medical and dental colleges in the state based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). List which has been released by KNRUHS include the roll numbers, names, NEET ranks of candidates appeared from the state of Telangana. Lakkimsetti Arnav Thrinath from OBC category topped the Telanagana NEET list who has secured 12 all India rank with 685 total marks.



Mangani Deepika and A Venkata Hemanth, both general category students secured second and third Telangana ranks.



The final merit list for the admission will be displayed only after submission of on-line application after notification by KNR University of Health Scienes and verification of original certificates of qualified candidates, said the notification from KNRUHS.



To check list of candidates appeared from the state of Telangana as per marks secured in NEET-UG 2017, the students may access the official website of KNR University.



for the admission to 15% all India quota seats started today. The candidates who have qualified for all India quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are eligible for the online counselling.



States of Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Jammu and Kashmir have opted out of all India counselling.



NEET exam was conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May and the results were declared on June 23.





Click here for more





KNR University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, Telangana has released the Telangana rank list for the counselling for the admission to the medical and dental colleges in the state based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). List which has been released by KNRUHS include the roll numbers, names, NEET ranks of candidates appeared from the state of Telangana. Lakkimsetti Arnav Thrinath from OBC category topped the Telanagana NEET list who has secured 12 all India rank with 685 total marks.Mangani Deepika and A Venkata Hemanth, both general category students secured second and third Telangana ranks.The final merit list for the admission will be displayed only after submission of on-line application after notification by KNR University of Health Scienes and verification of original certificates of qualified candidates, said the notification from KNRUHS.To check list of candidates appeared from the state of Telangana as per marks secured in NEET-UG 2017, the students may access the official website of KNR University. All India counselling registration for the admission to 15% all India quota seats started today. The candidates who have qualified for all India quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are eligible for the online counselling.States of Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Jammu and Kashmir have opted out of all India counselling.NEET exam was conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May and the results were declared on June 23.Click here for more Education News