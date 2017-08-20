NEET 2017: KEAM Publishes Results Of Second Phase Of Centralised Allotment To MBBS, BDS Courses The second phase of allotment to MBBS, BDS Courses 2017 in Kerala is published on the website, www.cee.kerala.gov.in yesterday.

The second phase of allotment to MBBS, BDS Courses 2017 in Kerala is published on the website, www.cee.kerala.gov.in yesterday. In this phase allotment is done only to Government Medical Colleges, Self Financing Medical/Dental Colleges and Private Self Financing Ayurveda Colleges. Those students who had confirmed their options online within the stipulated time in the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala website alone have been considered for this phase of allotment.



The allotment to the Self Financing Medical/Dental colleges have been done on the basis of the relevant Government Orders, said a statement from CEE Kerala.



The details of allotment of a candidate such as Name, Roll Number, Allotted Course, Allotted College, Category of Allotment, Fee details etc. are available on the home page of the candidate. The candidates should invariably take a printout of the allotment memo before proceeding with the admission process.



Those candidates who receive an allotment afresh or a change in allotment to Government Medical Colleges should remit the fee/balance fee, if any, to be paid to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as specified in the allotment memo at any of the designated branches of State Bank of India or by way of Online Payment from August 21 to August 24 and should join the course/college allotted before 5 pm on August 24, said the notification from Kerala CEE.



Those candidates who do not remit the fee/balance fee and who do not join the college allotted within the stipulated time will lose their allotment as well as all the existing higher options in the stream to which the allotment belongs.



First phase allotment results were published on July.The allotment to medical courses are done based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 scores.