NEET 2017: KEAM Minority Quota Seats In Private Self Financing Medical, Dental Colleges; Know Details Here These seats shall be filled up by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) from the students belonging to the respective minority communities.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT KEAM 2017: Minority Quota Self Financing Medical Colleges Process Starts New Delhi: According to CEE Kerala, a portion of the MBBS/BDS seats in the private self financing medical and dental colleges in the state having minority status have been earmarked for the students belonging to the minority community to which the management of the institution belongs. These seats shall be filled up by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) from the students belonging to the respective minority communities based on inter-se merit during the second phase of



The admission will be done on the basis of NEET 2017 scores.



CEE Kerala has earlier published the fee details for the self financing colleges fixed by the R. Rajendrababu Committee.



Fee Structure



Fee regulatory authority declared a fee structure which was later approved by the Kerala high court on July 17. MBBS will cost Rs 5 lakh for 85% of seats, the committee has effected a Rs 50,000 reduction in the fees. According to The Hindu, from Rs 15 lakh the committee increased the fee to Rs 20 lakh for 15% NRI seats



The fees for MBBS course at private self-financing medical colleges in Kerala was June last week was fixed at Rs5.5 lakh for the 2017-18 academic year by a government-appointed committee.



On the demand of some medical colleges to fix the fees at Rs15 lakh, the committee said the demand appeared to be prima facie "exorbitant, exploitative and profiteering", reported PTI.



A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on July 17 declined to stay the new fee structure fixed by the R. Rajendrababu Committee for MBBS and BDS courses, the Bench, endorsing the committee's provisional fee recommendations, deprecated the State government for the delay in rectifying the mistakes in the earlier ordinance constituting the committee, The Hindu reported.



According to CEE Kerala, if there will be any difference in the fee structure after the final fee regulation, appropriate orders would be issued later. The Kerala High Court, the fee structure notification from CEE also said, has also mentioned this in its order while hearing the case that the students will have adhere with the fee change in future, if there is any.



How to apply under minority quota seats



Candidate who wish to seek admission under minority quota seats in the private self financing medical and dental colleges having minority status shall have to log into the home page of the candidate through the link 'KEAM 2017-Candidate Portal' provided in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in and should click the menu item 'Minority Quota' available therein.



Then a list of community categories belonging to the Minority Community will be displayed. The criteria of eligibility, documents to be furnished for claiming Minority Quota are also displayed.



In addition proforma of the Community Certificate to be submitted in respect of each community category is available for download against the community sub-category concerned.



Candidates should obtain the community certificate from the religious/community office bearer in this downloaded proforma and should submit the same, along with the Minority/Community certificate obtained from Revenue Officials to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.



The Government Order showing the availability of Minority Quota seats in such colleges, the details of Minority Community, the criteria for eligibility for such seats and the documents to be submitted as proof for the claim is available in the website www.cee-kerala.org of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.



