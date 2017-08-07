NEET 2017: KEA Karnataka Medical Admission Second Round Seat Allotment Schedule Released Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) of Government of Karnataka has released the second round seat allotment schedule for the admission into the medical and dental undergraduate courses in the state.

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) of Government of Karnataka has released the second round seat allotment schedule for the admission into the medical and dental undergraduate courses in the state. According to the latest schedule, display of Seat matrix for the second allotment will be done on August 17 after 4:pm. The students will be given to change options if any from August 17 to August 19. According to the latest schedule, the allotment results will be published on August 21. The admissions to Medical and Dental undergraduate courses in various colleges in Karnataka will be done based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test



The candidates who have obtained a seat from KEA and have later on joined in their state / other college or courses, candidates may please note that such of those who have got the Admission Order from KEA and do not join the allotted college or leave the college after joining - such actions are tantamount to seat blocking and will result in loss of subsidized Government Quota seats to the Private Management. (There are other equally eligible meritorious candidates in the merit queue.)



According to KEA, such candidates should surrender their allotted seat to KEA only, and such seat will be offered to other equally eligible meritorious candidates in the Second Round.



