New Delhi: In a latest development, Central Board of Secondary Education, which is organising authority of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2017 (NEET 2017) has announced 23 New Examination Cities for the examination. A facility to revise exam city options is available for the candidates till March 27 (Midnight). With CBSE adding 23 new examination cities, now NEET-2017 will be conducted in 103 cities across India. With this, NEET will have same number of centre cities as in case of JEE (Main) examination 2017.
The new cities were added from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahrarashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Here are the new cities added as the exam centres in NEET 2017:
Guntur, Tirupathi (Andhra Pradesh), Anand, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Davangere, Hubli, Mysore, Udupi (Karnataka), Kannur, Thrissur (Kerala), Ahmednagar, Amravati, Kolhapur, Satara (Maharashtra), Amritsar (Punjab), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Namakkal, Tirunelveli, Vellore (Tamil Nadu), Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) Howrah and Kharagpur (West Bengal).
NEET 2017: How To Do Exam City Correction
Step One
Go to the official website of NEET 2017, http://cbseneet.nic.in
Step Two
Click on the link "Exam City Correction" given under the online services
Step Three
Login using the registration number and password
Step Four
Chose the city you want to attend the exam from
Step Five
Save the edits then submit
The candidates who have registered for NEET 2017 will be given time from March 24 to March 27 to choose the exam centre.
Once candidates have successfully given their choice of examination cities, the examination centres in particular city will be allotted based on the total number of candidates opted for the particular city as examination centre for appearing in NEET-2017.
"To accommodate 11,35,104 candidates in 103 cities, more than 2200 institutions will be made the centres based on the credibility, reliability and infrastructure etc in these centres. These centres will be time tested to ensure smooth conduct of examination", said a press release from CBSE.
