NEET 2017 Exam Cities: Last Date For Correction Extended, New Addition To List

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made important changes in connection to the exam city centre list for NEET 2017. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) which is scheduled to be held on 7 May 2017, will now have exam centres across Nanded as well. In addition to this, CBSE has also extended the last date for correction of exam city till 31 March 2017. NEET 2017 has the highest number of students registered for the exam, till date. As of now, the exam will be held at 104 cities across the country.



Only after submitting their choice of exam city for NEET 2017, the examination centres in that particular city will be allotted. This will be based on the total number of candidates who have opted for the particular city as examination centre for appearing in NEET-2017.



Candidates should note that, the web portal for giving options for exam city will be open till 31 March 2017 (midnight).



Initially the exam was scheduled to be held in 80 cities, however taking the number of examinees into consideration, 23 new cities were added to the list. Nanded (Maharashtra) has been added to the list of exam cities recently. The 24 new cities added to the list are: Guntur, Tirupathi (Andhra Pradesh), Anand, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Davangere, Hubli, Mysore, Udupi (Karnataka), Kannur, Thrissur (Kerala), Ahmednagar, Amravati, Kolhapur, Satara (Maharashtra), Amritsar (Punjab), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Namakkal, Tirunelveli, Vellore (Tamil Nadu), Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) Howrah, Kharagpur (West Bengal) and Nanded (Maharashtra).



