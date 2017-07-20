NEET 2017: DMK To Form Human Chain, Stage Protest On Jul 27

Chennai: DMK today decided to hold a human chain protest across Tamil Nadu on July 27 seeking Presidential assent for two Bills adopted by Assembly that envisage exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for the state. The party at its district secretaries meet held here hit out at both the state and central governments for "shattering" the dreams of rural aspirants and urban poor to become doctors.
Adopting a resolution on NEET at the meet, which was presided over by party working president M K Stalin, the main opposition slammed the BJP regime at the Centre for "shirking" its responsibility by not sending the bills to the President for his approval.
The resolution decided to form human chain between 4 pm and 5 pm on July 27 in all district headquarter towns in Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu has been seeking exemption from NEET maintaining that it would affect the students from the state.
In February, the assembly had adopted two bills seeking to ensure continuation of the present system of admission to medical courses in the state.
In another resolution adopted at the meet, DMK asked the state government to pressure the Centre to give up the Hydrocarbon project at Neduvasal in Pudukottai district in view of people's apprehensions.
The meet also sought waiver of all farmers' loans, and setting up of the Cauvery Management Board.
