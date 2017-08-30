NEET 2017 Counselling: 5,500 Seats Vacant In Deemed Universities, Last Date Extended Director General of Health Services (DGHS), the competent authority which is responsible for conducting the counselling in medical admissions in the country informed the Supreme Court yesterday that over 5,500 seats are still vacant in deemed universities.

12 Shares EMAIL PRINT



The mop-up round is the last step of counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) based seats in the states.



The candidates who register for it and are not allotted any college in the two previous rounds of counselling are considered in this round.



According to Press Trust of India, the apex court also directed the DGHS that 5,500 seats should be filled up from a pool of qualified 55,000 students to maintain the ratio of 1:10. The court, however, made it clear that the deadline has been extended only for deemed universities and no further extension will be granted.



A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud directed the DGHS to put up the list on the official website and send it by e-mail to all the deemed universities concerned.



Counsel for the deemed universities urged the court that if necessary and in order to maintain the ratio of 1:10 in case of deficit in the list meant for these institutions, the names from the larger National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) list may be provided.



The CBSE conducted the NEET on May 7 this year for admission into approximately 65,170 seats of MBBS and nearly 25,730 BDS courses. As per the information available on MCI & DCI websites, 470 medical colleges and 308 Dental colleges take part in the official admission process based on NEET results.



Out of the 10,90,085 students appeared in NEET exam, 6,11,539 have passed the medical entrance examination which was held on May 7. Of these, 2,66,221 were male aspirants while 3,45,313 were females.



Medical admissions in the country is conducted in two modes, via All India Quota (AIQ) Counsellling and state counselling. In AIQ couselling some of the listed medical colleges from across the country participate for the 15 percent overall seats while the rest of the 85 seats go to the state counselling.



(With Inputs from PTI)



