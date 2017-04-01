NEET 2017: CBSE Opens Application Window For Candidates Above 25 Years Of Age

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT NEET 2017: CBSE Opens Application Window For Candidates Above 25 Years Of Age New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education has opened the application window for the candidates who are above 25 years of age in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test UG 2017 (NEET UG 2017). The Supreme Court yesterday relaxed the age limit and allowed candidates above 25 years of age to appear in the NEET examination which is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2017. The bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra also extended the last date of filling up the forms for these candidates till April 5.



by the organising authority from the next academic year. The CBSE had earlier fixed the age limit as 25 years for the candidates.



"In compliance of the directives of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India dated 31.03.2017 in Writ Petition (Civil)- 99/2017 another connected matters, following is informed:-

1. Candidates above 25 years of age may apply for NEET-UG-2017.

2. Candidates only with given age details can apply:-

For candidates of unreserved category Born on or before 07.05.1992

For candidates of SC/ST/OBC category Born on or before 07.05.1987", said a notification from CBSE.



CBSE asked the candidates who have applied offline for NEET-UG-2017 as per the directives of various other courts to apply online.



Read: More updates on National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test UG 2017



It is also intimated to them that their Demand Draft of fee given to the CBSE will be refunded to them by post at the address given in their offline application. In case, if these candidates do not apply online, their candidature for NEET-UG-2017 will not be considered.



CBSE has said that the rest of the conditions will remain the same as mentioned in the Information Bulletin published by the Board.



Click here for more



Central Board of Secondary Education has opened the application window for the candidates who are above 25 years of age in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test UG 2017 (NEET UG 2017). The Supreme Court yesterday relaxed the age limit and allowed candidates above 25 years of age to appear in the NEET examination which is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2017. The bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra also extended the last date of filling up the forms for these candidates till April 5. Supreme Court also said that the age limit can be fixed by the organising authority from the next academic year. The CBSE had earlier fixed the age limit as 25 years for the candidates."In compliance of the directives of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India dated 31.03.2017 in Writ Petition (Civil)- 99/2017 another connected matters, following is informed:-1. Candidates above 25 years of age may apply for NEET-UG-2017.2. Candidates only with given age details can apply:-For candidates of unreserved category Born on or before 07.05.1992For candidates of SC/ST/OBC category Born on or before 07.05.1987", said a notification from CBSE.CBSE asked the candidates who have applied offline for NEET-UG-2017 as per the directives of various other courts to apply online.It is also intimated to them that their Demand Draft of fee given to the CBSE will be refunded to them by post at the address given in their offline application. In case, if these candidates do not apply online, their candidature for NEET-UG-2017 will not be considered.CBSE has said that the rest of the conditions will remain the same as mentioned in the Information Bulletin published by the Board.Click here for more Education News