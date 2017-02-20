NEET 2017: Andhra Pradesh Urges Centre To Lower Cut-Off Score

New Delhi: After Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry demanded exclusion from the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas today urged Union Health Minister J P Nadda to lower the cut-off score in the exam to have qualification of more students from the state. Mr. Srinivas met Union Health Minister Nadda and asked for the reduction in the cut-off marks. He said that it would help more students qualify for courses under the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test from the state.
"The Union minister accepted my request in principle and assured a positive outcome. The move would help fill up vacant seats, including in non-clinical courses, in government colleges," Srinivas said, as reported by Press Trust of India.
For the students of Rayalaseema region, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister requested for a NEET exam centre in Tirupati. Right now, there are two other exam centres in Andhra Pradesh, one in Vijayawada and another in Vizag.
In another demand Mr. Srinivas also asked Union Health Minister Nadda to speed up the process of setting up AIIMS at Mangalagiri.
Telugu is a medium of exam in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical colleges for the academic year 2017-18. The admission process for NEET 2017 started on 31 January and March 1 is the last date for online application.
Moments after winning the confidence motion on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told media that the two bills passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly which will let admissions continue for MBBS and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in the state on basis of marks obtained in higher secondary examinations and one about PG admissions sent to President Pranab Mukherjee for approval. These bills were approved by Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Friday.
In Puducherry, a resolution tabled by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on the floor of the assembly on January 24 on the matter had been adopted unanimously and it had since been sent to the Health Ministry to exempt Puducherry from the NEET purview.
(With Inputs from PTI)
