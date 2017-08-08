NEET 2017 All India Quota: Deemed, Central Universities Second Round Results On August 11 The result for the Deemed and Central Universities (MBBS/BDS course) 2017 online counseling round two will be declared on August 11.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT NEET 2017 All India Quota: Deemed, Central Universities Second Round Results To Be Declared On August 11 New Delhi: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the authority which is looking after the all India counselling for medical admission, has released a notification on the official website saying that the result for the Deemed and Central Universities (MBBS/BDS course) 2017 online counseling round two will be declared on August 11. MCC



The reporting of candidates to the allotted institute is revised from August 12 to August 19. MCC also said that the revised schedule for the same will be uploaded soon.



"All the candidates are hereby informed that the result for the Deemed/Central Universities (MBBS/BDS course) 2017 online counseling round-2 will be declared on 11/08/2017 and reporting of candidates to the allotted institute is revised from 12/08/2017 to 19/08/2017. Revised schedule for the same will be uploaded soon," said the latest notification .



Students who participated in the second round of counselling can check their allotment status of other medical colleges on MCC official website.



The All India Quota counselling is being conducted for 15% seats.



The admission process for the candidates who have been allotted a seat in the second round of NEET 2017 counselling will begin from August 9 and students would need to complete admission formalities by August 16.



