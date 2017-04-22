NEET 2017 Admit Card To Be Released Today

Once the admit cards are available and you have downloaded the admit card, you are advised to check the details mentioned on the admit card carefully and in case of any discrepancy, contact NEET authorities immediately. Do not wait till the day of the exam to download your admit card, since it won't leave you with ample time to get your admit card corrected if need be.
NEET 2017 exam will be held on May 7, 2017 which leaves almost 15 days for students counting from today. The exam will be pen-paper based and students could write the paper in 8 Indian languages apart from Hindi and English. The NEET question paper will have three sections- Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Biology will consist of questions from Zoology and Botany. Each section will have 45 questions, which mean that Biology will have a total of 90 questions.
Click here for more Education News