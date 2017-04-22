NEET 2017 Admit Card To Be Released Today

Education | Written by | Updated: April 22, 2017 10:47 IST
39 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
NEET 2017 Admit Card To Be Released Today

NEET 2017 Admit Card To Be Released Today

New Delhi:  The admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 will be released today. Earlier the admit cards were scheduled to be released on April 15 but was delayed on account of the Supreme Court's order to accept application forms of candidates above the age of 25 years. The official website, however, is temporarily down increasing anxiety among students who have registered for the exam. It is expected that the glitch would be resolved shortly and admit card would release soon. 
neet website


Once the admit cards are available and you have downloaded the admit card, you are advised to check the details mentioned on the admit card carefully and in case of any discrepancy, contact NEET authorities immediately. Do not wait till the day of the exam to download your admit card, since it won't leave you with ample time to get your admit card corrected if need be. 

NEET 2017 exam will be held on May 7, 2017 which leaves almost 15 days for students counting from today. The exam will be pen-paper based and students could write the paper in 8 Indian languages apart from Hindi and English. The NEET question paper will have three sections- Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Biology will consist of questions from Zoology and Botany. Each section will have 45 questions, which mean that Biology will have a total of 90 questions.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

39 Shares
ALSO READHyderabad Techie Arrested For Facebook Posts Against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Son Nara Lokesh
NEETNEET 2017NEET 2017 admit cardNEET admit card downloadcbseneet.nic.incbseneet.nic.in 2017cbseneet.nic.in admit cardcbse neet admit cardcbse neet admit card download

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableMoto E4The Zookeeper's WifeMaatrNoorSonata

................................ Advertisement ................................