NCHM JEE 2017: Download Admit Card Online, Exam On 29 April

Education | Written by | Updated: April 20, 2017 14:59 IST
New Delhi:  Admit cards have been released for the NCHM JEE - 2017 by National Council For Hotel Management And Catering Technology. The examination is scheduled to be held on 29 April. Candidates, who are all set to appear for the examination, must note that it will be held on the above mentioned date from 14.30 hours to 17.30 hours.

"Admission shall be based on marks obtained by the candidate in All India (Written Test) JEE-examination to be held on 29 April 2017 (Saturday). Allotment of Institute shall strictly be in order of merit & rank. No group discussions or personal interviews are involved in this admission process."
NCHM JEE result is likely to be declared on 3 May 2017. The academic session will be declared on 17 July 2017.
nchm jee 2017

NCHM JEE 2017


Important Dates
Online registration for first round of counseling: 29 May 2017 to 9 June 2017
1st round and 2nd round of seat allotment: 12 June 2017 and 21 June 2017, respectively
SPOT round of Counseling, Registration, Document verification, Fee deposit, Choice filling & Locking at all Admission Centres: 26-28 June 2017

For counseling candidates must go through nchmcounselling.nic.in.

Every candidate who appears for the exam will be given a unique rank as per the performance in th written test of JEE.

