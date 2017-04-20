NCHM JEE 2017: Download Admit Card Online, Exam On 29 April

"Admission shall be based on marks obtained by the candidate in All India (Written Test) JEE-examination to be held on 29 April 2017 (Saturday). Allotment of Institute shall strictly be in order of merit & rank. No group discussions or personal interviews are involved in this admission process."
NCHM JEE result is likely to be declared on 3 May 2017. The academic session will be declared on 17 July 2017.
Important Dates
Online registration for first round of counseling: 29 May 2017 to 9 June 2017
1st round and 2nd round of seat allotment: 12 June 2017 and 21 June 2017, respectively
SPOT round of Counseling, Registration, Document verification, Fee deposit, Choice filling & Locking at all Admission Centres: 26-28 June 2017
For counseling candidates must go through nchmcounselling.nic.in.
Every candidate who appears for the exam will be given a unique rank as per the performance in th written test of JEE.
