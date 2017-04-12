NCERT Textbooks Supplied To 2000 CBSE Schools: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: In response to a query regarding compulsory use of NCERT textbooks in CBSE schools, HRD Minister has said today in the Rajya Sabha that NCERT textbooks have been supplied to 2,000 private schools affiliated with CBSE for the current academic year. He further added that more schools will be covered next year. As per PTI reports, Javadekar said, "We appealed to all schools to register and give their intent. One good response is that 2000 schools have registered and we have supplied NCERT books in those 2,000 private schools. Next year, we will grow further".
The query raised by CPI-M leader K K Ragesh stated that Centre must ensure the use of NCERT study materials by all CBSE schools, on a compulsory basis. The PTI report states that during the Zero hour, Ragesh raised the issue and said, "Unfortunately, for these private schools, education has become a tool to loot students. It should be curbed. They have an unholy alliance with publishers and are making profit".
Further he added about the issue parents and children face while buying other textbooks implemented by private schools, at higher rates.
In February 2017, CBSE had created a link on its official website for raising online indent for NCERT textbooks. In a review meeting chaired by the HRD Minister it was decided to make NCERT textbooks available to all CBSE affiliated schools for the academic session 2017-2018.
Online indent for the same was raised for 51.61 lakh NCERT textbooks by more than 2000 CBSE affiliated schools.
(With Inputs From PTI)
