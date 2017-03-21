NCERT Textbooks For CBSE Schools: Online Indent Received For 51.61 Lakh Books

New Delhi: NCERT has been active in making textbooks available for students and schools. As of now NCERT has released approximately 1.53 crore copies of their textbooks in the market. In response to a Lok Sabha question, Minister of State (HRD), Shri Upendra Kushwaha has mentioned that all the NCERT textbooks are available on public domain as they have been uploaded on the NCERT website and also on e-pathshala mobile app. In addition to this he also stated that regular meetings have been held in the Ministry to review the requirement of NCERT textbooks in CBSE affiliated schools so as to ensure adequate supply of books to these schools.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had created a link on its website for raising online indent for requirements of NCERT books for CBSE affiliated schools to facilitate parents and students. This has resulted in receiving indents from 2091 CBSE affiliated schools for supply of 51.61 lakh NCERT books from across the country.
The written reply of Shri Upendra Kushwaha further mentions that apart from the 1.53 copies of textbooks released in the market, 30 lakh books are available in stock and 63 lakh books are under print. The NCERT has also granted Copyright permission to 14 States Education Boards/Agencies for adoption/ adaptation and translation etc., of their text books.
NCERT textbooks are made available at designated sales counter located at NCERT headquarter. In addition, NCERT books are made available from the sales counter of its Regional Centres located at Ahmadabad, Bangalore and Kolkata. The sales counters located at Regional Institutes of Education in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Shillong also cater to their respective areas.
Click here for more Education News