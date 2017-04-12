NCERT: Common Entrance Exam To Be Held On 11 June 2017, Apply Online

The exam will be held on 11 June 2017.
NCERT CEE 2017: List of academic programmes offered
- BSc. B.Ed.
- B.A. B.Ed.
- M.Sc.Ed
- B.Ed.
- M.Ed.
- B.Ed.-M.Ed.
Interested candidates, only after going through the official notification properly, can apply for the exam along with entrance examination fee of Rs 800 ( Rs 400 for SC/ ST category and PH of any category).
How to apply for NCERT CEE 2017?
- Go to the official website for NCERT CEE 2017 at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in or ncert-cee.gov.in
- Enter all basic details
- Confirm the data
- Submit the details
- Pay the examination fees
- Once the fee payment is done, candidates should print or save a copy of the application form
As per the official notification, the result of B.Sc.B.Ed./B.A.B.Ed./M.Sc.Ed. programmes will be declared on 10 July 2017 and result of B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed./M.Ed. programme will be declared on 24 July 2017.
