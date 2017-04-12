NCERT: Common Entrance Exam To Be Held On 11 June 2017, Apply Online

NCERT CEE 2017: Online Application Begins New Delhi: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has started the online recruitment process for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2017. The examination will be held for admission to various academic programmes of NCERT. These academic programmes will be offered through the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) at Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Mysore, Shillong and PRARAMBH (School of Teacher Education) Jhajjar, Haryana. Interested candidates can send online applications till 10 May 2017. Other details of the NCERT CEE 2017 can be found below.

The exam will be held on 11 June 2017.



NCERT CEE 2017: List of academic programmes offered BSc. B.Ed.

B.A. B.Ed.

M.Sc.Ed

B.Ed.

M.Ed.

B.Ed.-M.Ed. Out of all the courses mentioned above, B.Sc. B.Ed and B.A. B.Ed. is offered at Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana.



Interested candidates, only after going through the official notification properly, can apply for the exam along with entrance examination fee of Rs 800 ( Rs 400 for SC/ ST category and PH of any category).



How to apply for NCERT CEE 2017? Go to the official website for NCERT CEE 2017 at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in or ncert-cee.gov.in

Enter all basic details

Confirm the data

Submit the details

Pay the examination fees

Once the fee payment is done, candidates should print or save a copy of the application form Candidates can download the admit card for NCERT CEE 2017 16 May 2017 onwards.

As per the official notification, the result of B.Sc.B.Ed./B.A.B.Ed./M.Sc.Ed. programmes will be declared on 10 July 2017 and result of B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed./M.Ed. programme will be declared on 24 July 2017.



