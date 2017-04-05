NCERT Blacklists Two Firms From Supplying Science, Maths Kits

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has blacklisted two firms from supplying Science and Mathematics kits developed by it. "The Council has blacklisted two firms from empanelment for supply of Science and Mathematics kits developed by NCERT for being defaulter under empanelment contract," an official order said. The HRD Ministry had recently made textbooks published by NCERT compulsory in the schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).The decision was taken on the premise that this would ensure adequate supply of affordable textbooks for schools following the CBSE curriculum. Almost every year, otherwise, delays in supply and delivery of books lead to schools opting for costlier texts printed by private publishers.To ensure that there is adequate supply of books, the CBSE had asked schools to place their orders online well in advance so the supply of the required books can be taken care of by the NCERT.The NCERT prints and supplies the required number of textbooks for all classes (from I to XII) through its 680 empaneled distribution vendors across the country.