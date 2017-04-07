NCC Raises Vacancy By 25% For Gujarat Students From April 1

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT NCC Raises Vacancy By 25% For Gujarat Students From April 1 New Delhi: From this month, 25 per cent more students from Gujarat are able to join the National Cadet Corps (NCC). In terms of numbers, this translates into 75,000 from earlier 60,000, as per a Defence release issued today. "25 per cent additional vacancy for students from the state (Gujarat) will be effective from April 1, 2017," it stated. As per the release, an additional group headquarters will be set up at Jamnagar which will be headed by an officer of Brigadier rank.



"Additional DG of NCC, General Subhash Sharan today met Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and apprised him of an increase of 25 per cent in the existing NCC vacancies for students from Gujarat.



"The increase in terms of numbers of enrolment has, in effect, gone up from 60,000 to 75,000 with effect from April 1, 2017," it stated. The release informed that while one Army NCC battalion has been set up at Palanpur, five Naval NCC units are being set up at Bhuj, Gandhidham, Porbandar, Jamnagar, and Navsari.



"General Sharan also briefed the Education Minister on the conduct of NCC training during 2016 and up to March 31, 2017 and on the successful completion of the historic 720 kilometres Dwarkadheesh NCC sea sailing expedition," the release added.



