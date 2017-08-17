National Board Of Examinations Removed Executive Director Over Violation Of Rules "Bipin Batra shall cease to discharge the functions of executive director, NBE, with immediate effect," said a draft resolution adopted by the board.

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT NBE Executive Director Removed Over Violation Of Rules New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations (NBE), regulatory body for postgraduate medical education, has removed its executive director Bipin Batra for allegedly occupying the post in violation of rules. The move comes in the wake of allegations of irregularities, lack of transparency and malfunctioning of the NBE administration, with the latest being charges of malpractices in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).



The autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in a meeting here yesterday, also ordered an inquiry into various charges of irregularities against Batra.



"Bipin Batra shall cease to discharge the functions of executive director, NBE, with immediate effect," said a draft resolution adopted by the board.



It also said Rashmikant Dave, vice president, NBE has been appointed honorary executive director till a regular appointment is made to the post in compliance with rules.



NBE president Abhijat Sheth, when contacted by PTI, confirmed the developments.



Bipin Batra had been officiating as the executive director of the board without an approval by the central government, the resolution said, adding that "it is apparent that there is no regularly appointed executive director, NBE in place".



The present board was nominated on June 20, 2016, and ever since many allegations have plagued the body.



The NBE president, on behalf of the board, has apprised the central government and the administration on multiple occasions regarding the various alleged misdeeds that have come to light.



"As such, for the purposes of conducting an expeditious and independent enquiry into all facts and allegations that have come to light, it is resolved to suspend Bipin Batra from all posts being held by him in NBE in any capacity whatsoever until further orders," the resolution said.



The board has also resolved to appoint Kirtiman Singh as the standing counsel for NBE as an interim arrangement, thus ceasing services of all other advocates/standing counsels who currently represent it.



The National Board of Examinations was established in 1975 with the objective of improving the quality of medical education and establishing standards of post graduate examinations in modern medicine on an all-India basis.



Last year, the governing body of the NBE was reconstituted by the government and asked to examine the problems restricting the expansion of postgraduate medical education in the country.



Click here for more



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



The National Board of Examinations (NBE), regulatory body for postgraduate medical education, has removed its executive director Bipin Batra for allegedly occupying the post in violation of rules. The move comes in the wake of allegations of irregularities, lack of transparency and malfunctioning of the NBE administration, with the latest being charges of malpractices in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).The autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in a meeting here yesterday, also ordered an inquiry into various charges of irregularities against Batra."Bipin Batra shall cease to discharge the functions of executive director, NBE, with immediate effect," said a draft resolution adopted by the board.It also said Rashmikant Dave, vice president, NBE has been appointed honorary executive director till a regular appointment is made to the post in compliance with rules.NBE president Abhijat Sheth, when contacted by PTI, confirmed the developments.Bipin Batra had been officiating as the executive director of the board without an approval by the central government, the resolution said, adding that "it is apparent that there is no regularly appointed executive director, NBE in place".The present board was nominated on June 20, 2016, and ever since many allegations have plagued the body.The NBE president, on behalf of the board, has apprised the central government and the administration on multiple occasions regarding the various alleged misdeeds that have come to light."As such, for the purposes of conducting an expeditious and independent enquiry into all facts and allegations that have come to light, it is resolved to suspend Bipin Batra from all posts being held by him in NBE in any capacity whatsoever until further orders," the resolution said.The board has also resolved to appoint Kirtiman Singh as the standing counsel for NBE as an interim arrangement, thus ceasing services of all other advocates/standing counsels who currently represent it.The National Board of Examinations was established in 1975 with the objective of improving the quality of medical education and establishing standards of post graduate examinations in modern medicine on an all-India basis.Last year, the governing body of the NBE was reconstituted by the government and asked to examine the problems restricting the expansion of postgraduate medical education in the country.Click here for more Education News