National University NLU Admission Announcement 2017-18: AILET On May 7, Apply Before April 7

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 02, 2017 22:36 IST
New Delhi:  The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, which is a premier Law University established in the capital city of India invited applications for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes for the academic year 2017-18 commencing from August, 2017. Those candidates who are interested in these programmes can go to the official website of the university and apply for the courses before April 7.

All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is the entrance test conducted for NLU admission.

National University NLU Admission Announcement 2017-18: Important Dates

Last date for submission of applications: April 7, 2017
Date for All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) : May 7, 2017 (3:00 pm to 4:30 pm)
The admit cards will be available online from: April 14, 2017
Academic year 2017-18 commencing from: August, 2017

National University NLU Admission Announcement 2017-18: AILET Exam Centres

Admission to B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes will be through AILET to be conducted at Ahmedabad (Gandhinagar), Amritsar, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, and Varanasi.

National University NLU Admission Announcement 2017-18: How to apply

The students should apply only online for admission through:http://nludelhi.admissionhelp.com, http://www.nludelhi.ac.in up to April 7, 2017.

