National Science Talents 2016-2017: HRD Minister Felicitates Winners In New Delhi

New Delhi: 18 students, selected as national science talents of the year, have been felicitated by the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar. Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) along with Vigyan Prasar had organized the hunt for National Science Talent search for Future India Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM). In order to evolve the interest of students for science and encourage them to opt for a career in science in future, the programme was being held in which 1.4 lakh students had participated.



Addressing the students, HRD Minister advised them to follow their passion and added that, '...because unless we don't follow our passion we don't reach the destination we want in life.' Congratulating the parents of the students he urged them to motivate them for bright future ahead.



'1.4 lakh students from 1472 schools from all the 29 states and 5 union territories from class VIXI participated in the exam. Out of this 2400 students were declared as state level winners. Through 20 camps 264 students were selected as National level winners from 2400 students. These 264 students have undergone a two-day national camp at IIT Delhi, under an academic committee of eminent scientists and selected 18 students as national science talents of the year named as HIMALAYANS.'



