National Science Day: IISER Organises Public Lecture On NASA's Exoplanet Discovery

New Delhi: Is there life anywhere else in the vast cosmos? Are there planets similar to the Earth? For centuries, these questions baffled the curious mind of human because either the positive or the negative answer, if found any day, would carry a deep philosophy to our very existence in the universe. On this National Science Day, The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER ) Pune, which is a premier institute dedicated to research and teaching in the basic sciences is organizing a public lecture on the NASA's record breaking exoplanet discovery to get into the details the questions the curious human minds asking for ages.
National Science Day is celebrated in India on 28 February to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman on 28 February 1928.
"Search For Extra-terrestrial Life" talk will be delivered by Dr. Sujan K Sengupta of Indian Institute of Astrophysics today at Sir CV Raman Auditorium of IISER.
In his talk, Dr. Sujan K Sengupta shall describe the ambiguity and limitations of our current understanding of planets, the main methods of detecting the planets outside the solar system and the current status in the search of habitable planets similar to Earth.
As part of National Science Day, IISER has also organized the 3rd Linus Pauling Interschool Science Quiz Competition for Students of class VIII-XII. The quiz had trivia-style questions from major disciplines of science, to test conceptual understanding and lead participants and witnesses to go back to the basics.
IISER Pune was Established in 2006 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and in 2012, it was declared as an Institute of National Importance by an Act of Parliament.
