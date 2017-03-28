National School Of Drama Begins Application For Diploma In Dramatic Arts; Last Date To Apply April 22

33 Shares EMAIL PRINT NSD Begins Application For Diploma In Dramatic Arts; Last Date April 2 New Delhi: National School of Drama, popularly known as NSD has invited application from eligible candidates for three years Diploma course in Dramatic Arts (DDA). NSD is one of the foremost training institutes in dramatic arts in the world and one of its kind in India. It is an autonomous body. For the year 2017, NSD will select a total of twenty-six students for admission to the Diploma in Dramatic Arts program which is a full-time course. Candidates willing to apply can do so both online and offline. Last date to apply is April 22, 2017.



Eligibility Criteria Candidate must have a graduation degree from a recognized University in India or abroad.

Candidate should have participated in at least 6 theatre productions.

Candidate must have working knowledge of English and Hindi.

Candidate must not be younger than 18 years and older than 30 years on July 1, 2017. The age limit is relaxed by 5 years for candidates belonging to the SC/ST category.

Application Process



There are four ways in which candidates can apply for Diploma program at NSD.



Candidates can fill application form online on www.onlineadmission.nsd.gov.in. They can also submit the necessary documents online. The application fee payable is Rs. 50.



Candidates can also download application form from www.nsd.gov.in and send the downloaded application form along with a demand draft of Rs. 150 issued in favor of The Director, National School of Drama, New Delhi in an envelope with "Application for Admission 2017-20".



Application form can also be purchased from the Book Shop of the National School of Drama on cash payment of Rs. 150 between 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on working days.



Candidates can also procure application form through post by sending in a request to The Dean, Academic, National School of Drama, Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, New Delhi 110001 along with a crossed Demand Draft/Pay Order of Rs. 225 including postal charges in favor of The Director, National School of Drama, New Delhi. Postal requests must reach NSD by March 31.



Candidates require to send in/upload the following documents with the application form: Testimonials

Copies of certificates

Four recent passport size photograph

The application forms (for those who opt for offline mode) must be sent to the following address:



The Academic Section

National School of Drama

Bahawalpur House

Bhagwandas Road

New Delhi 110001



