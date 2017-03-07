National Institute Of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Will Declare Entrance Exam Result On March 30

New Delhi: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will release the result for entrance examination held in February on March 30, 2017. NIFT conducted the entrance examination for various undergraduate and postgraduate programs on February 12, 2017. After the result declaration, the institute will conduct situation test, group discussion, and personal interview. The final result will be declared sometime in April or May 2017. After the final result, the institute will conduct counselling session for shortlisted candidates in June.
The institute conducts General Ability Test (GAT) and Creative Ability Test (CAT). Candidates have to appear for one or both the exams based on the course they have applied for. Based on the score in one or both the exams, students have to further appear for other rounds of selection. This also varies according to the course applied for. The selection process for different programs is given below:
Bachelor of Design
Candidates have to appear for both CAT and GAT and then have to qualify a situation test. The weightage is: CAT-50%, GAT-30% and situation test-20%.
Bachelor of Fashion Technology
For this course, candidate has to appear only for GAT which holds 100% weightage in the selection process.
Master of Design
Candidates have to appear for both CAT and GAT. Qualified candidates will be called for Group Discussion (GD)/Personal Interview (PI) round. The weightage for each round is: CAT-40%, GAT-30%, GD/PI-30%.
Master of Fashion Technology and Master of Fashion Management
Candidates have to appear only in GAT for these programs. On the basis of score in GAT candidates would be called for Group Discussion (GD)/Personal Interview (PI). Weightage for each round is: GAT-70% and GD/PI-30%.
The final result will be declared in April/May 2017 after which the institute will release the details of counselling on the official website.
