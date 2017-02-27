National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test UG (NEET) 2017: March 1 Is Last Date; Apply Now

NEET 2017: How to apply



in MBBS and BDS course in various Government and Private Medical College. Over 7 lakh students compete for the seats every year.



NEET 2017: Puducherry Students



Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assemblies had passed bills to exempt both the states from NEET but centre had not taken any decision so far. To end the frustration among the students, Puducherry government on Friday asked the students who are planning to apply for medical courses in the state to fill their applications for NEET 2017.



NEET 2017: Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry



"Candidates who will be taking admission to BVSc & AH course under 15% seats on all India basis are hereby informed that they are required to appear in NEET UG 2017", said VCI in an official statement.



NEET 2017: Self Declaration for of J&K, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana



Regarding the 'Self Declaration', CBSE stated that, "There are following two kind of candidates submitting NEET application form from these States: a. Candidates originally from these States who are eligible for 100% seats of their States. These candidates are not required to fill the "Self Declaration". b. The candidates who are not from these states but residing there because of the posting of their parents, etc. These candidates are not eligible for the seats of J&K, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. These candidates are required to fill the "Self Declaration"."



CBSE has invited the online applications for NATIONAL ELIGIBILITY CUM ENTRANCE TEST UG - 2017 (NEET UG) which is to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), for admission to MBBS and BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. All India Institute of Medical Sciences and JIPMER Puducherry.Follow these steps to apply for NEET 2017:Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET UG NEET 2017, http://cbseneet.nic.in/Step 2: Click on "Apply Online" and fill the form and note down your Registration NumberStep 3: Upload photo and signatureStep 4: Make Payment of Fee as per the notification suggestsStep 5: You may Print Confirmation Page after Successful payment of fee. According to the Medical Council of India estimates, approximately 63835 and 27,000 seats available in MBBS and BDS course in various Government and Private Medical College. Over 7 lakh students compete for the seats every year.Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assemblies had passed bills to exempt both the states from NEET but centre had not taken any decision so far. To end the frustration among the students, Puducherry government on Friday asked the students who are planning to apply for medical courses in the state to fill their applications for NEET 2017."Candidates who will be taking admission to BVSc & AH course under 15% seats on all India basis are hereby informed that they are required to appear in NEET UG 2017", said VCI in an official statement.Regarding the 'Self Declaration', CBSE stated that, "There are following two kind of candidates submitting NEET application form from these States: a. Candidates originally from these States who are eligible for 100% seats of their States. These candidates are not required to fill the "Self Declaration". b. The candidates who are not from these states but residing there because of the posting of their parents, etc. These candidates are not eligible for the seats of J&K, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. These candidates are required to fill the "Self Declaration"."Click here for more Education News