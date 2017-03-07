National Conference On Innovation In Educational Administration Ends Today; Union Minister Prakash Javadekar To Award Education Officers

EMAIL PRINT Union Minister Prakash Javadekar To Award Education Officers In New Delhi New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will award district and block level officers for innovation in educational administration today. The awards will be presented to selected officers at the culmination of a three day National Conference on Innovation in Educational Administration. The conference is being organized by National University of Educational Planning and Administration (NUEPA), New Delhi. Almost 150 block and district level education officers from all parts of the country were estimated to be present at the conference. The main aim of the conference was to promote innovative ideas for education at block and district level.



The conference began on March 5 and will end today. The conference was organized to encourage sharing of ideas and experiences among education officers. The main idea behind the conference was to recognize innovative ideas and best practices adopted by district and block level education officers for effective management of the educational administrative system. At the conference, education officers also identified practices which would help to improve school performance and help in institutional development.



According to the press release on Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), the educational officers at field level are an important link between system level administration and institutional level management of education. Their role is crucial in implementation of policies at field level. The recognition of their efforts and innovations would encourage the officers to further innovate and help in improving the quality of education at district and block level.



The conference ends today with the awarding of honors to selected education officers. The awards have been instituted by the National University of Educational Planning and Administration (NUEPA). The function will be presided over by Shri J. Veeraraghwan, Former Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development.



Click here for more





Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will award district and block level officers for innovation in educational administration today. The awards will be presented to selected officers at the culmination of a three day National Conference on Innovation in Educational Administration. The conference is being organized by National University of Educational Planning and Administration (NUEPA), New Delhi. Almost 150 block and district level education officers from all parts of the country were estimated to be present at the conference. The main aim of the conference was to promote innovative ideas for education at block and district level.The conference began on March 5 and will end today. The conference was organized to encourage sharing of ideas and experiences among education officers. The main idea behind the conference was to recognize innovative ideas and best practices adopted by district and block level education officers for effective management of the educational administrative system. At the conference, education officers also identified practices which would help to improve school performance and help in institutional development.According to the press release on Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), the educational officers at field level are an important link between system level administration and institutional level management of education. Their role is crucial in implementation of policies at field level. The recognition of their efforts and innovations would encourage the officers to further innovate and help in improving the quality of education at district and block level.The conference ends today with the awarding of honors to selected education officers. The awards have been instituted by the National University of Educational Planning and Administration (NUEPA). The function will be presided over by Shri J. Veeraraghwan, Former Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development.Click here for more Education News