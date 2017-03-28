NATA 2017: Council Of Architecture To Release Admit Card Today

New Delhi: According to an official notification published on official website, the admit card for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2017 will be available for download today on the website after 10:00 am. The admit card was earlier scheduled to be released on March 26 but as the notice informed, it was rescheduled due to some unavoidable circumstances. The link to download the admit card is yet to be activated on the website but it will be available soon and candidates should keep checking this space for further updates.
NATA is conducted by the Council of Architecture (CoA) for admission to undergraduate courses in Architecture in various engineering and architecture colleges.
This year NATA exam will be conducted on April 16, 2017. The exam will be of three hours duration and will consist of two parts- part A and part B. Part A will be of 90 minutes duration and will carry 120 marks. It will have 20 questions form mathematics and 40 questions from General Aptitude. Each question will carry 2 marks. Part B will be a drawing test. The exam will be conducted at 70 different centers including one offshore center in Dubai.
At present there are about 450 institutes in India which offer 5 year B.Arch. degree program including the IITs and NITs. The purpose of NATA is to measure the aptitude of an applicant in the specific field of study, that is, Architecture. The test assesses a student's drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, Mathematics and critical thinking ability.
