NATA 2017: Council Of Architecture (COA) Will Release Admit Card On March 26

EMAIL PRINT NATA 2017: Council Of Architecture Will Release Admit Card On March 26 New Delhi: The application process for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2017 is over and now candidates are waiting for their admit card. NATA is conducted by Council of Architecture (COA) for admission to first year of 5 year B.Arch. degree courses at all recognized architecture institutes in the country. According to the schedule on the official website, the admit card will be released on March 26, 2017 on the official website. The exam is scheduled for April 16. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and will have two parts. The test will be of three hours duration.





NATA 2017 Admit Card



The admit card for candidates who successfully registered for the exam will be available on the official website for download from March 26, 2017. Candidates would be able to download their admit cards by logging into their user profile created during registration for the exam.



NATA 2017 Exam Pattern



The NATA question paper consists of two parts (Part A and Part B) and each part has to be completed in 90 minutes. The total duration for the exam is 180 minutes or three hours. The exam will be conducted on April 16 between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm.



Part A will be of objective type. The OMR sheet for Part A will be withdrawn at the end of 90 minutes. Part A will have 20 questions from Mathematics and 40 questions from General Aptitude. Each question will carry 2 marks. The total marks for Part A will be 120.



Part B will be drawing test and will be of 90 minutes duration. This part will have two questions each carrying 40 marks. The total marks attributed to this section is 80.



NATA 2017 Result



COA is expected to declare the result for NATA 2017 by June 10, 2017.



Click here for more









The application process for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2017 is over and now candidates are waiting for their admit card. NATA is conducted by Council of Architecture (COA) for admission to first year of 5 year B.Arch. degree courses at all recognized architecture institutes in the country. According to the schedule on the official website, the admit card will be released on March 26, 2017 on the official website. The exam is scheduled for April 16. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and will have two parts. The test will be of three hours duration.The admit card for candidates who successfully registered for the exam will be available on the official website for download from March 26, 2017. Candidates would be able to download their admit cards by logging into their user profile created during registration for the exam.The NATA question paper consists of two parts (Part A and Part B) and each part has to be completed in 90 minutes. The total duration for the exam is 180 minutes or three hours. The exam will be conducted on April 16 between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm.Part A will be of objective type. The OMR sheet for Part A will be withdrawn at the end of 90 minutes. Part A will have 20 questions from Mathematics and 40 questions from General Aptitude. Each question will carry 2 marks. The total marks for Part A will be 120.Part B will be drawing test and will be of 90 minutes duration. This part will have two questions each carrying 40 marks. The total marks attributed to this section is 80.COA is expected to declare the result for NATA 2017 by June 10, 2017.Click here for more Education News